PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Earth day is tomorrow and Goodwill wants you to know when you donate and shop at their locations that are a form of recycling.

Senior marketing manager Gretchen Piper says at Goodwill every day is Earth Day.

She says when consumers recycle they are breathing new life into something they no longer need and that’s always a way to help the environment.

“In addition to textile recycling, we recycle metal, computers — we have a partnership with Dell; it’s called Dell Reconnect Program,” says Piper. “And it’s not just Dell computers; it’s any computer and computer-related equipment — we recycle all of that, as well as belts, shoes, purses, cardboard. The list goes on and on.”

According to the marketing manager, recycling makes a positive impact at the end of the year when they’re keeping millions of pounds of products out of landfills.

“Knowing the funds we get from the sales in our stores provide all the free services that we give back to the community — such as employment, job training, veteran’s support, a veteran’s home, youth mentoring, and youth support services.”

She says all those services are free, with Goodwill providing them to thousands of local individuals every year.