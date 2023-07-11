PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois teens took a break from summer fun Tuesday to see what living like an adult is like.

The Goodwill of Central Illinois hosted its 9th annual “Reality Check” workshop for kids ages ten through 18 at Goodwill Commons in Peoria. Teens had to navigate hardships like buying a house, a car or even paying for childcare.

The teens are given a career and life path and have to manage a budget based on their salary.

Goodwill’s youth program manager said this is an opportunity for the teens to learn life skills in a hands-on way that they can use in the future.

“Adulting is very hard, there’s a lot of moving pieces,” Goodwill Youth Program Manager Lyndsie Gravemier said. “And so I think the ability to learn some of those lessons not in a classroom lecture setting but to actually try out like ‘can I afford a sports car if I only work part-time?’ and things like that are so important.”

Different types of booths were set up inside the building that kids could visit where they would decide to manage their budget. The booths ranged from insurance, groceries, childcare and even the hospital, where volunteers helped the kids decide if they had the funds to buy what they needed.

Gravemier said she hopes the kids used this as an eye-opening experience. “The main thing I hope the kids take away from this is one, it’s never to early to start to think about this stuff, but two, it’s okay if you make a decision and then change your mind later.”

Goodwill volunteers organized the program. They said they have plans to host the workshop again next year.