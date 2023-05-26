(WMBD) PEORIA Ill- Goodwill is kicking off the summer by helping you find a job! You can join them on June 2nd for their 10th annual multi-employer hiring event. Today on WMBD this Morning we had Tori Power, the career development advocate for goodwill, on to talk about how you can participate.

If you are interested in participating, there are “Prep for Success” events taking place on Tuesday May 30th to Thursday June 1st at 2319 E. War Memorial Drive. The job fair takes place on Friday June 2nd at the same place from 10:00am to 3:00pm.