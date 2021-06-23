Goodwill in Peoria to host blood drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill on War Memorial and Young Professionals Organization of Greater Peoria (YPGP) will be partnering with ImpactLife to host a blood drive next week.

The blood drive will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Each donation takes about 45 minutes to an hour. Those with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate, and donors must wear a mask and set an appointment to participate.

Those looking to sign up are encouraged to contact The Blood Center at (800) 747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use sponsor code 61303 to locate the drive.