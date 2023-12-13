BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)- Goodwill Industries has been planning a location in Bartonville for years. As of Wednesday, it became a reality at a ribbon cutting.

The new location will not be for retail, but donations only. Individuals can drop off donations which will be separated by category and distributed to other locations. CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, Don Johnson, said they recently found that people will only drive so far to donate, so a new location in areas that don’t have one is a necessity.

“Donation is where it starts for us. Regarding market share, and everything we do in retail, and in mission. It starts with a basic donation from a community.” said Johnson. The donations will not only go to retail locations but also to those in need in the community.

This location will be Goodwill’s fifth new location in five years.