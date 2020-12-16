Goodwill of Central Illinois gifted $5 million by nationally known philanthropist

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for the holidays, Goodwill of Central Illinois was the recipient of some good will of its own. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted $5 million to the organization.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has gifted $4,158,500,000 in the last four months to 384 organizations across the United States.



“To say we are honored by this significant gift is an understatement,” said Goodwill of Central

Illinois President and CEO, Don Johnson. “It means so much to be selected for who we are and

how we serve the community. The results of the meticulous vetting process of our organization,

including management, employees, and our board of directors are what really makes us proud. To

be chosen out of so many is truly humbling.”



