Goodwill opens new donation center at Shoppes at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill. — Goodwill Industries opened a new location for donations at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie.

The donation center opened Thursday. It is located between Old Chicago and Cold Stone Creamery; the address is 7720 N. Grand Prairie Drive.

The center will offer both walk-in and drive-up donation drop off, Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois said.

“We want to make donating as quick and easy as possible,” said Don Johnson, Goodwill president and CEO. “We understand that people have busy lives, but they still want to support their community. We make it easy to drive up, drop off, and know that you did something special for the people of Central Illinois.”

The new location will also hold weekly prize drawings for anyone who donates through Jan. 31, 2020. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.