EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties.

The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road.

Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes donating easier for residents of East Peoria, Metamora, and Germantown Hills.

“If you’re not in that particular neighborhood, you don’t get those donations. People will drive, one, two, or three or four miles to donate, they’re not going to drive 35 miles, So we’re making it convenient for our donors,” said Don Johnson, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois.

Johnson said this marks the sixth donation center in the area. A seventh location is planned for later this year.