GOP Twin Cities lawmakers react to next week’s special session

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Next week, state leaders will be headed back to Springfield to once again discuss the state’s legislative maps.

In a special session slated for Tuesday, Aug 31, lawmakers will convene to discuss incorporating the recently released 2020 U.S. Census data in the maps approved this spring.

It’s a one-day special session where lawmakers are expected to use the Census data.

Rep. Dan Brady (105th District-Normal) said a federal court is giving the majority party Democrats and rest of the General Assembly one last chance to iron out the maps.

“It’s a last chance for the majority party to try and have maps the way they’d like to see them,” Brady said.

Brady said the minority GOP expects the session will focus on the legislative maps passed on partisan votes in May and how the Democrats now expect to incorporate the Census data.

“That Census data reflects that in some minority areas of representation that they’re certainly flawed, as we said all along,” Brady said.

The current maps were signed off by Governor J.B. Pritzker in June. The maps have been a center of debate amongst Republicans because they didn’t include census data to begin with.

Republican Senators and Representatives have called out the Governor for going back on his campaign promise of promoting fair maps.

Senator Jason Barickman (R, 53rd Dist-Bloomington) said the maps were rushed from the get-go.

“Republicans, the good government groups and others almost unanimously have said for months that the Democrats should wait for the actual Census data to draw the maps. Of course, Pritzker and the Democrats didn’t wait, they rushed through their partisan drawn maps, presumably to fulfill a partisan agenda,” Barickmans said.

This is the last chance Democrats and the rest of the legislators have to draw the maps and incorporate data. If not, then they will be drawn by an independent commission.

Brady and Barickman said it’s a start, but more is needed to fulfill what they say many in Illinois are asking for.

“The whole process stinks, quite frankly. It’s politicians acting in their own self-interests to fulfill a partisan objective. The public wants independence,” Barickman said.

WMBD reached out to Democrats, Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth and Senator Dave Koehler; neither returned a phone call before this article.