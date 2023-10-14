PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth will be joining the Bleeding & Clotting Disorders Institute on Monday to discuss the legislation she introduced Friday.

Along with the legislation, HB4172, Gordon-Booth and the BCDI officials will be highlighting the challenges and the treatment for those impacted by blood disorders.

“Blood clots and clotting disorders have had a significant impact on families across our community, including Deveraux and Kristie Hubbard who tragically lost their son Devereaux Hubbard II from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot,” Gordon-Booth said. “Since then, they’ve worked within our community to build awareness about blood clots and clotting disorders in his honor and to help save lives.

Gordon-Booth went on to say the BCDI will not only be important to those in Peoria but to the entire state.

“I’m honored to partner with them on this legislation, and I’m thankful for the critical role that BCDI plays not just for residents in Peoria, but for thousands across Illinois,” she continued.

The legislation she introduced Friday, on World Thrombosis Day, was filed to increase awareness and education efforts and to help with the diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis. The legislation is ultimately to reduce incidents of morbidity and mortality caused by blood clots.

Gordon-Booth and the BCDI officials will hold the press conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the BCDI building located at 427 W. Northmoor Road in Peoria.

To learn more about the press conference or the legislation, email Gordon-Booth at RepJGordon@gmail.com.