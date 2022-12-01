WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monical’s Pizza closed earlier this week after an outbreak of the norovirus, and while they have reopened after working with the Tazewell County Health Department, the company is still encouraging patrons to keep themselves safe.

Monical’s reopened Tuesday after taking all necessary precautions to keep patrons safe.

“We are grateful for the Tazewell County Health Department’s help in this investigation and their guidance stemming from the outbreak last week,” said Monical Pizza Corporation’s marketing coordinator Jim Hedge in a statement. “We have taken all of the cleaning and precautionary measures recommended by the health department and are continuing to work with them in this matter.”

TCHD is encouraging all individuals who ate at the Washington Monical’s location from November 21 to November 26 and became ill to fill out the department’s online foodborne illness form.

A press release from TCHD asked residents to take preventative measures to protect themselves and their families, including washing your hands for a full 30 seconds, staying home if you’re sick, and cleaning surfaces around your home with the proper products.