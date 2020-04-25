Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifting some restrictions on non-essential businesses, owners creating new ways to bring in money

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois business are changing their business models in an attempt to survive the shutdown. Gov. J.B Pritzker announced Thursday an extended stay-at-home order, meaning another 30 days businesses have to keep their doors closed with some lifted restrictions.

This forced some owners to be creative. Businesses in the region that would not usually consider making deliveries and only offered walk-in services are changing their business models.

Andrea Kirksey is a self-employed nail technician working out of Everlasting images salon in Peoria. She said it saddens her heart that she is not able to provide her clients with the service they need. Instead of allowing the new normal to stop her income, she is adapting. “I think the main thing that trying to establish pedicure kits for my clients who aren’t able to get those services right now they can do those services at home they can do their own pedicures,” Kirksey said.

Kirksey said this will help clients with their nail needs in the meantime and prevent them from leaving their home to buy products at the store. Castaways Consignment owner, Cindy Keller is adjusting as well.

Keller engages her customers that usually walk-in the store with a live shopping rack. She does Facebook lives showcasing the many items she has available in her store. She is also working on creating a safe delivery option where clothes can be delivered and also picked up from people who have items to giveaway. Keller said while it is frustrating, she understands the governor’s reasoning for extending the stay-at-home order.

“If I weren’t a business owner I’d probably be all for another 30 days, I want everybody to be safe,” Keller said.

Both Keller and Kirksey said they are looking forward to the day they can reopen their doors. Kirksey said she may just run back to work.