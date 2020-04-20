Gov. J.B. Pritzker says social distancing ‘prevented worse case scenarios’

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, March 30, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (WMBD) — State health officials Monday announced 1,151 new COVID-19 cases 59 additional deaths.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker broke down the Illinois patient intake numbers during his daily press conference to illustrate the importance of social distancing.

On April 6, about two-weeks after Pritzker initiated the stay at home order, the state had 3,680 people hospitalized with COVID-19. On Sunday, Illinois hospitals had 4,599 people hospitalized with the virus.

But despite the increase in hospitalization, Pritzker said without social distancing, the situation would have been worse.

“Early modeling in mid-march show that without social distancing we would have exceeded our hospital capacity by 25,000 beds by April 6. But to be clear we are still seeing too many Illinoisans hospitalized with this virus. But because Illinoisans came together by social distancing, learning at home and staying at home we so far prevented our worse case scenarios.” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

The IDPH reports the total statewide confirmed cases are 31,508 with 1,349 deaths across 95 counties.

Pritzker said he will continue to measure the use of ventilators on COVID-19 patients. Currently, 23% of COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, which is a downward trend from 29% on April 6.

“Our case number and hospitalizations are still rising, even if that rise is slower now,” Pritzker said. “Our curve is bending the right way. With the current mitigation strategies in place we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping keep that peak as low as possible.”

