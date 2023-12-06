CHICAGO (WMBD)– Gov. JB Pritzker announced the 18 members of the new Early Childhood Education and Care Transition Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

According to an Illinois Gov. news release, the new committee is part of Pritzker’s plan to create a unified state agency that covers early childhood education and care programs. Bela Moté will be the chair of the committee.

Moté is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Carole Robertson Center for Learning.

“I want to thank this incredible group of parents, educators, leaders and advocates on for their dedication to creating a more cohesive, equitable, and family-centered early childhood education and care system in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

He continued, “Their perspectives and feedback are vital as Illinois transitions to a single agency for early childhood education and care, bolstering our support for our youngest residents and their families.”

At this time, education services consist of three separate agencies, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The Transition Advisory Committee will inform and provide feedback to the State as it transitions into one agency.

Local members of the committee include parent LaKeesha James-Smith, Katie Cobb, Principal/Director of Early Childhood Programs at Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center in Peoria Public School District 150, Johnna Darragh-Ernst, Distinguished Professor of Early Childhood Education at Heartland Community College.

The full list of committee members can be found below:

Makisha Binns, owner of Kiddos Care

Katie Cobb, Principal/Director of Early Childhood Programs at Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center in Peoria Public School District 150

Johnna Darragh-Ernst, Distinguished Professor of Early Childhood Education at Heartland Community College

Shontae Fennoy, early childhood teacher in East St. Louis school District 189

Tonya Frehner, Regional Council Manager (Region21) at Birth to Five Illinois

Rochelle Golliday, Executive Director and Owner of Cuddle Care, Inc

Kesha Harris, parent

LaKeesha James-Smith, parent

Marcy Mendenhall, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAL Community Services

Janice Moenster, Director of Early Childhood Services at Brightpoint

Dara Munson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Family Focus

Mariana Osoria, First Deputy of Human Services, City of Chicago

Angel Powell-Muldrow, Principal in District 148

Edgar Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Commons

Robin Steans, President of Advance Illinois

Rebecca Vonderlack-Navarro, Vice President of Education Policy & Research at the Latino Policy Forum

Sarah Ziemba, Chief Executive Officer of Shine Therapy Services

The committee with work the the State’s Early Childhood Transition Director, Ann Whalen, and have a report out by Dec. 31, 2025.