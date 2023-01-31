CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois’ state of public health emergency is coming to an end.

According to a Pritzker press release, the emergency declaration will end on May 11. The state will align with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency.

“Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked diligently alongside the federal government to battle this once-in-a-generation pandemic by following scientific and medical guidance to support frontline workers and save lives. Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing capacity and expanding our healthcare workforce to supporting our vaccine rollout and mutual aid efforts. Let me be clear: COVID-19 has not disappeared. It is still a real and present danger to people with compromised immune systems—and I urge all Illinoisans to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already.” Governor JB Pritzker

Illinois originally joined 12 other states and the Dept. of Health and Human Services in declaring a public health emergency on March 9, 2020. Illinois had continued to remain aligned with the federal government to ensure resources were utilized in the state’s COVID-19 response, including additional SNAP benefits, Pandemic EBT (nutrition) support, and Medicaid expansion.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED