Pritzker encourages students in Normal to complete the census

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With 21 days left to complete the census, Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Normal Wednesday encouraging redbirds to make sure they are counted.

Pritzker said the census response rate in Normal is 65.9 percent. The state’s response rate is 70 percent.

“Just a one percent undercount could result in the state losing over $195 million in federal funds each year at a time when we need our full funding the most,” said Pritzker.

Pritzker said making sure everyone is counted is a priority.

“The higher the count, the more of your federal tax money comes back to Illinois instead of going to other states,” said Pritzker.

The census affects representation in Congress and shapes federal funding for the next 10 years. Pritzker said that funding will affects schools, roads, childcare, and more in the area.

The deadline to complete the 2020 census is Sept. 30.

“It’s easy to get counted, it really is. You can do it on your mobile phone, you can do it right now. It takes less than 10 minutes and it’s more important than ever before,” said Pritzker.

The census can be completed online.

