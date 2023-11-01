CHICAGO (WMBD)– Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the expansion of utility bill assistance on Wednesday.

A news release from Gov. Pritzker states that income-eligible homes that are disconnected or on the verge of being disconnected from utilities can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assitance Program here.

“With temperatures dropping and the winter season just weeks away, my administration is ensuring that every family has the assistance they need to keep the lights and the heat on,” Pritzker said.

He continued, “With DCEO’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, we are providing utility bill support to thousands of income-eligible families—and I urge those who are disconnected or facing imminent disconnection to apply. Here in Illinois, we look out for our neighbors, and that’s exactly what LIHEAP is all about.”

A tiered application system will be used to ensure families most in need are able to apply first.

October 2 – Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: Households with seniors age 60+ Households with a documented long-term disability Households with children under age 6

– Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: November 1 – Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: October priority period households Households that are disconnected Households facing imminent threat of disconnection

– Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: December 1 All income-eligible households



Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15, 2024, or until the money is gone.