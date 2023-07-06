CHICAGO (WMBD)– As strokes kill thousands of Illinoisians every year, Gov. Pritzker hopes to stem the tide with new legislation.

An Illinois e-News release confirms on June 30, Pritzker signed HB2238 into law, a bill that recognizes new a level of certification hospitals can use for treating stroke victims.

With this new certification, patients who need care during or after a stroke can be sent to hospitals properly equipped to tend to them.

“Strokes kill thousands of Illinoisans each year and can cause debilitating damage for those who survive them,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This legislation will encourage our world-class hospitals to upgrade the care they provide for stroke victims with the goal of saving as many lives as possible and helping patients recover and continue to lead fulfilling lives.”

Illinois currently has three levels of care for stroke victims. The highest is the Comprehensive Stroke Center (of which there are 17), followed by the Primary Stroke Center (59) and Acute Stroke Ready Hospital (81) With the new legislation, there will be a higher level of care than Primary Stroke Center, but below a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

The new designation will be split into three categories, Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, Thrombectomy Ready Stroke Center, or Primary Stroke Center Plus.

IDPH data shows that strokes are the fifth-highest cause of death for Illinoisians in 2021.