Gov. Pritzker talks broadband expansion, improving health in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about how the statewide broadband expansion should improve telehealth and health outcomes for people who live in rural areas at Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center on Tuesday morning.

“We have a lot that we’re going to get done, and it’s essential, frankly, for our economic development,” Pritzker said.

He talked about “Connect Illinois,” a four-year program designed to deliver broadband to homes, businesses, hospitals, schools, and more to all parts of the state.

