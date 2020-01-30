Gov. Pritzker talks new investments at ISU for College of Fine Arts

NORMAL, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at Illinois State University on Thursday about new investments made towards the college made possible by Rebuild Illinois.

The governor came to Normal to announce the release of the remaining $52.3 million in funding for the renovation of facilities in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts. It was recently released by the Illinois Capital Development Board and is part of the state’s spending plan.

The Fine Arts Complex project will be a mix of of renovation, demolition, and new construction that will enhance instructional spaces in Centennial East and Centennial West, both constructed in 1959; the Center for the Visual Arts, constructed in 1973; and the Center for the Performing Arts, completed in 2012.

“With this investment, we’re giving ISU’s current and future students a world-class education in a world-class facility — and we’re giving students the tools to succeed,” said Pritzker. “When it’s done, this 67,000 square foot facility will build on ISU’s strengths in music, theater, dance, and the visual arts, giving students and professors the chance to learn together across disciplines in collaborative, properly-equipped spaces.”

Most of the current buildings used for training in the fine arts complex are not designed for their current use and require frequent repair to keep them safe and functional.

“The Fine Arts Complex renovation has been high on Illinois State University’s priority list for the past decade,” ISU President Larry Dietz said. “[…] The Illinois State community is grateful to the General Assembly and to Gov. Pritzker for making sure this project was part of a larget capital development plan for Illinois.”

Funding for the Fine Arts Complex renovation was first appropriated by the state in fiscal year 2010 and was held up at the state level. The total cost for the renovation project is $61.9 million, which includes the recently released $52.3 million and $9.6 million for emergency repairs.

During the event, the governor also announced ISU’s Milner Library will receive $89,205,000 through Rebuild Illinois for a multi-phased rehabilitation project. The funding will overhaul core areas of the library with new construction of study areas, book stacks, and library processing and support spaces.

“Because of Rebuild Illinois, in addition to the Fine Arts complex, Redbirds will see renewed investment all across campus,” Pritzker said. “Our capital plan also includes $90 million for a multi-phased rehabilitation of Milner Library, as well as $40 million for general repairs and renewal projects.”

Pritzker and Dietz were joined by State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady (R-Bloomington).

Dietz said the construction will be rolled out in phases.

The Rebuild Illinois capital plan will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and state facilities over the next six years.

This story will be updated.