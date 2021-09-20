Gov. Pritzker announces investments in McClugage Bridge project

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was at the intersection of Adams Street and U.S. 150 Peoria Monday afternoon to announce investments in the McClugage Bridge project with the goal of bringing improved infrastructure to the Peoria region.

“Investments like the rehabilitation of the McClugage Bridge, which was first built in World War II and carries about 20,000 east-bound vehicles a day, will not only support freight routes on Illinois’ roadways, but make day-to-day life easier for Peoria and East Peoria families who use this bridge to get groceries, see their doctor or visit the pharmacy,” Pritzker said. “With a new deck bridge that will nearly double its width, the new structure will not only be safer, smoother, and faster at larger capacity, but we’re adding a protected bike and pedestrian path – so this beautiful crossing point over the Illinois River will be all the more accessible.”

Starting in 2019, the McClugage Bridge project aims to rebuild the existing bridge that opened in 1948 and carries roughly 20,000 eastbound vehicles a day on U.S. 150 over the Illinois River.

The four-year project is expected to be finished by 2023 and will feature wider shoulders for vehicle breakdowns and first responders. There will also be a path for pedestrians and bicyclists with a river overlook, and trailheads will be added on both sides of the bridge.

“This bridge is a vital link between Peoria and the communities of East Peoria, Washington, Germantown Hills and beyond, with over 20,000 vehicles crossing this bridge each way, every day,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “Infrastructure projects like this are vital to the continued economic growth of our region. I am very pleased that the State of Illinois is investing so much in Peoria and the surrounding communities.”

The new bridge will include a third lane to better accommodate current volumes and anticipated growth in the region, with improved ramps at Illinois 29 and 116 to eliminate frequent stopping and help smooth traffic flow. It will incorporate a tied-arch design.