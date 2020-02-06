Gov. Pritzker tours, speaks at local trade union center

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker spent Thursday morning touring the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 649 in Mapleton.

Pritzker said he is proud of the work that gets done at the Peoria charter of the IUOE. State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) joined the governor.

I’m really proud of the work that gets done at facilities like this and standing with two legislators who were very involved in making sure that we got a massive capital bill passed so that we can rebuild our roads and our bridges, our university buildings, our schools. Gov. J.B. Pritzker | D | Illinois

The legislation, Rebuild Illinois, was created in part to invest more than $20 billion into maintaining, preserving, and expanding roadways and bridge decks throughout the state, and more. He said Peoria plays an integral role when it comes to training skilled laborers.