Gov. Pritzker under scrutiny from Illinois Senate Republicans for vaccination rollout

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois is facing criticism. State Senate Republicans say doses of the vaccine aren’t going into the arms of Illinoisans quickly enough.

“Unacceptable” is how a letter sent to Gov. Pritzker by members of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus describes the state’s vaccine distribution efforts.

“What’s really troubling right now is that we see that Illinois has received a significant amount of vaccine but because of a failure on the Pritzker administration, those vaccines aren’t getting into the bodies of the people who need them,” said Sen. Jason Barickman, 44th District (r).

In that letter, Republican lawmakers referenced a New York Times analysis. It shows 5.1% of Illinoisans have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Friday. The stat ranks the state 47th in the country, but Illinois is 7th in the number of total vaccinations administered.

“When you look around the country, Illinois is an outlier,” Barickman said.

37th District Sen. Win Stoller (R) says he is also concerned with who is first in line to get vaccinated.

“We’re letting healthy prisoners, healthy 20, 30, 40-year-old essential workers getting the vaccine even though we’ve only got 20% of our nursing home population that has received the vaccine,” Stoller said.

In response to concerns, Pritzker explains the state is keeping some vaccines on shelves so people can receive their second dose. He says the move is at the direction of the federal government.

“What you don’t want is for someone who got it, 3 weeks later has to have another second dose and you don’t have any,” Pritzker said.

The Governor also touted the state’s record number of vaccinations for what is now three consecutive days.

“The average number of doses per day that is being administered is going up significantly,” Pritzker said.

Barickman and Stoller say they would like to see Gov. Pritzker work with the state legislator to maximize vaccine distribution. They say this hasn’t been the case so far.