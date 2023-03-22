The governor announced Wednesday morning that millions of dollars are coming to Central Illinois businesses.

The funding is courtesy of the Back to Business (B2B program).

Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department Of Commerce earmarked $175 million dollars for the project.

This will help the hardest hit small businesses in the restaurant, hotel, and creative arts sectors that are still reeling after COVID decimated their businesses.

“Since the early days of the pandemic, the DCEO has been very fortunate to partner with a network of over 100 community navigators located in our communities across the state,” says Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce. “These are organizations that work directly with our neighbors. They know our communities, they know our businesses.”

According to Richards, they’ve heard from businesses in all their communities that many of them are continuing to struggle as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

This funding couldn’t come at a more critical time — so those businesses will get the support they so desperately need.

The governor says his administration is committed to helping small business owners move past survival and onto long-term success.

For Rick Swan, president and CEO of the East Peoria Chamber Of Commerce — this grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“These are federal dollars they are able to put forth for this purpose and drive that economic investment back into those businesses,” Swan says, adding that this grant will help the businesses get back on their feet and the economy rolling again.

And he says this means it will also keep people working.

“It will definitely help local businesses. We’ve had a couple of go-rounds with this already and it’s helped tremendously,” he says. “I won’t name the names of the restaurants and hotels that received the funding. But it’s a lifeblood, a transfusion for them to continue operating through all of this.”