Governor JB Pritzker announces rural broadband expansion

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WMBD)-- Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre, located in Gibson City, is playing host to Garth Brook's concert experience this weekend. The theatre sits on 11 acres of green grass right on Route 47 just outside the city limits. It's about 30 Minutes from Champaign-Urbana and 35 minutes from Bloomington-Normal.

The one-night-only experience presented by EncoreLive is set for Saturday, June 27.