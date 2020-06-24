Governor JB Pritzker announces rural broadband expansion

GENESEO, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $50 million in funding to increase broadband access.
Pritzker said the expansion will impact 26,000 schools, homes, and farms.
“Connect Illinois is about the right of all our communities to access health care, education, and economic opportunity – because in the 21st century, all those rights are tied to digital connectivity.”Governor J.B. Pritzker
Pritzker said the disparities in broadband access were clear before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been exacerbated by the health crisis.
“We saw firsthand what it means when a small business that had to close its doors has no online shop, what it means when an elderly couple has no safe way to get medical advice at a distance, what it means when a child has no ability to access homework assignments online.”Governor J.B. Pritzker
