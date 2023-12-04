PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Bob Michel Bridge closed in March for reconstruction. Nine months later, Governor Pritzker spoke at the Peoria Riverfront Museum about the massive 24-million-dollar project.

“The Bob Michel bridge was in dire need of a deck replacement and rehabilitation to ensure efficiency and safety,” said Governor Pritzker.

Once completed, the updated bridge will feature a 14-foot wide multi-use path with a concrete barrier separating the pedestrian path from the roadway, new traffic signals, fresh pavement, and a new deck.

Governor Pritzker said a project of this magnitude would normally take multiple years to complete.

“Normally this kind of undertaking would be a multi-year project, but thanks to our talented laborers and the leadership of IDOT, with completion in just a few weeks, the job will have been completed instead of multi-years, in less than one year. This project wasn’t just quicker and safer, it was also more cost-efficient, something important to all the taxpayers that can hear me and important for the future of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

The Bob Michel Bridge is the only bridge crossing the Illinois River with pedestrian access.

Mayor of Peoria Rita Ali said the Bob Michel Bridge is a vital part of the city’s anatomy.

“It’s going to help in terms of safety, certainly in terms of tourism, economic development, and just the ease of access. The ease of being able to travel from one community to another,” said Mayor Ali.

The Bridge is expected to be open for public use before the start of 2024.