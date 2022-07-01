SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday President Biden met virtually with nine democratic governors including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

WMBD had a live stream on our website, but it was cut off as the press was asked to leave. We are still working on learning why.

According to Capitol Fax, Governor Pritzker outlined four essential issues at that meeting that he believes need immediate focus.

Many governors at the meeting shared their concerns about women’s rights with the president, including the governor of North Carolina, Ray Cooper.

“Mr. President, the stakes are high, but they have never been clearer. We are not, we are not backing down. We are ready to do what is needed to protect women’s health,” said Cooper.

CBS Chicago reported a statement from Planned Parenthood on people crossing state lines to have abortion procedures. Planned Parenthood said they normally see about 100 abortions scheduled a month from out-of-state patients, but now they already have 750 scheduled.