PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is traveling around the state to promote the budget for the next fiscal year. Phoenix Community Development Services in downtown Peoria hosted Governor Pritzker and other state leaders. The theme this morning was about helping those in need in the state of Illinois.

“These two groundbreaking efforts, the Illinois Grocery Initiative and Home Illinois, are about building a future where everyone regardless of their zip code, race, or economic status has their basic needs met, food and housing included,” Governor Pritzker said.

The state’s balanced budget includes around $350 million in order to combat homelessness. Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali is excited about the state’s commitment to helping disenfranchised citizens.

“We are thrilled that the Governor and the state of Illinois are willing to put additional funds toward helping communities provide support services and housing assistance for our residents,” Mayor Ali said.

The new fiscal year is set to begin July 1.