PEORIA, ILL. (WMBD) — Governor J.B. Pritzker made a stop in Peoria at Illinois Central College on Tuesday.

The purpose of the stop was to recognize the success of the “Illinois Workforce Equity Initiative”.

“Since its founding, the Workforce Equity Initiative has enrolled over 5,000 students across 100 highly in-demand training programs from the College of Lake County, to city colleges of Chicago, to Rock Valley College, to right here at ICC, ” said Pritzker.

The workforce training program offers underserved students resources as they pipeline into different industries.

Former student Danielle Pate, now a licensed practical nurse, is one of many who have used this program at ICC.

“[I] Randomly got a call from ICC, from a recruiter, about this opportunity to join a workforce equity initiative. And that they were going to fund me through school, help me with anything I need, and that’s exactly what they did,” said Pate.

Pritzker also proposes another program that is very similar to the workforce equity initiative.

“We create the Illinois Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce, the PATH program, modeled after the highly successful equity imitative. The path program will invest $25 million dollars in our community colleges to remove barriers for recruitment and training new frontline healthcare worker,” said Pritzker.

In addition to that, the governor announced ending licensing fees for hundreds of thousands of Illinois healthcare workers and additional funding for other education programs.

“I’m proposing that we add $2 million dollars to the nursing education scholarship program, as well as doubling funding for our nurse educator fellowships and our competitive grants for nursing schools,” said Pritzker.