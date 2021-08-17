Governor Pritzker, Mayor Ali weigh-in on current state of COVID-19 as the Delta variant spreads

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- As the Delta variant spreads, Governor J.B. Pritzker defends the state’s school mask mandate but said he isn’t considering lockdowns.

Peoria County has joined all but four others in Illinois that are considered to have high community transmission of COVID-19 by the CDC.

“Things are not good right now in Peoria. We need to get more people vaccinated,” said Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

Ali is calling on Peorians to follow CDC guidance and recommends masking when indoors. She said the city is also considering additional steps to help curb the virus.

“We’re looking at even possibly opening up the Civic Center parking lot, possibly next week, for testing,” Ali said.

As many Illinois students head back to school this week, masks will be required following a statewide mandate for Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“Children under 12 don’t have vaccines available to them and the Delta variant, we all have seen now, is affecting children to a much greater degree than the original Alpha variant,” Pritzker said.

The governor said he anticipates masking will be necessary when the virus is spiking.

“Until we get everybody vaccinated, frankly, we’re going to be through these cycles unless this pandemic ends on its own,” Pritzker said.

But, the governor said he isn’t currently anticipating statewide economic shutdowns.

“I hope not. That’s not something I have in mind, and I’ve been very careful. I want to make sure we’re keeping people safe, especially our kids, as they come back to school. We’ve worked very hard to make sure our seniors are significantly vaccinated,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said the state has done well with vaccinations and that will continue to be the focus moving forward.

“We actually have a pretty good vaccination rate overall compared to most other states and the best in the Midwest. So again, we want to continue to move in that direction,” he said.

While speaking on schools who defy the state’s mask mandate, Pritzker said those districts know the consequences, and some have already faced repercussions.