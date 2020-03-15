Governor Pritzker orders all restaurants and bars closed for dining in, announces 29 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO, Ill.– (WMBD) The latest victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus are bars and restaurants.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday afternoon they are to be closed for two weeks. This closure is for dine-in purposes only. Drive-thrus, delivery, and curbside services will be allowed to stay open.

Pritzker said young people could be carriers of the virus, even though they have no symptoms. Noting every decision being made is hard because of their impact on the public and businesses, he added the time for persuasion and public appeals are over.

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

He went on to say there are now 93 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. That is 29 new cases since Saturday’s announcement. Those cases include the two announced in Sangamon County Saturday night. New counties impacted are Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.

“As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that experts say will keep people safe,” Prtizker said Sunday.

Pritzker made the announcement during the latest briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker criticized the federal response to the virus during an appearance on “Meet the Press,” after additional screening measures led to long, crowded lines at O’Hare Airport customs. He continued

“My administration learned through Twitter about the unacceptable and frankly dangerous situation at O’Hare Airport,” Pritzker said. “When I see hundreds of people crammed together at O’Hare in the exact conditions I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”

This story will be updated as more information is made available.