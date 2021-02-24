Governor Pritzker tours local vaccine clinic, calls Peoria County “a leader” for vaccinations

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Governor J.B. Pritzker praises Peoria County’s vaccination efforts while visiting the area on Wednesday.

While touring a vaccination clinic at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria, Governor Pritzker called Peoria County a leader in administering vaccines.

“If Peoria County were a state, it would be number 2 in the nation for total number of doses administered per 100,000 residents,” Pritzker said.

As a whole, Pritzker says 1 in every 7 Illinoisans have received at least one dose, and more help is anticipated as early as next month.

“Illinois expects to receive an average of at least 100,000 doses per day by mid-March. Meaning we’re getting closer to the widespread ability that we all want,” he said.

After an FDA analysis proved Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate was effective on Wednesday, the governor says that spells more good news for the state.

While the one-shot vaccine has lower efficacy than others, health leaders say individuals should not be concerned it won’t work.

“All three vaccines in terms of mortality or death as well as severe illness are actually 100 percent effective,” said Monica Hendrickson, Peoria City/County Health Department

Hendrickson said Peoria residents should take any opportunity to be vaccinated that they can.

“If you have an option to any of these three, get one of them, and that’s the key message that we want to make sure people get,” she says.

Pritzker says Illinois must get closer to herd immunity for what is known as normal to return, but he believes the state is on the right track.

“Things are getting better. This pandemic will end,” he said.

Pritzker is also asking local health departments to increase their outreach as more vaccine comes available. He says this means not only increasing the pace of shots in arms but educating individuals who may be misinformed about vaccinations.