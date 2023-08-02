SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new bill will require all school districts to have full-day kindergarten classes started in the 2027-2028 school year.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed HB 2396 into law which mandated the full-day programs. The new law also requires every district to also establish a half-day program that is developmentally appropriate and provides opportunities for play-based learning.

“Full day kindergarten is an essential step towards getting young Illinoisans off to the best possible start in their education, which has long-lasting positive effects on reading, math, and social skills,” Pritzker said. “From Smart Start to school funding to early childhood, we’re investing heavily in our state’s youngest residents because we know that every investment we make now is paid back multiple times over by engaged and educated citizens.”

According to the National Education Association, children in full-day classes show greater reading and mathematics achievements than those in half-day classes. Research also indicates that children’s early reading skills are enhanced with the additional instruction time provided by full day kindergarten programs.

Districts that currently do not offer a full-day program can apply for a waiver to extend the implementation date up to two years past the 2027-2028 school years if they meet certain criteria.

The bill also establishes the Full Day Kindergarten Task Force, which will conduct a statewide audit to inform the planning and implementation of full day kindergarten programs. Members will be appointed by Oct. 1 and will prepare an interim report by Nov. 15, 2024, and a final report no later than Jan. 31, 2025.

“Developmentally appropriate, high-quality, play-based kindergarten lays the foundation for a child to grow academically and develop essential social-emotional skills,” said State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders.