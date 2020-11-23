GPMTD announces Partnership with Transdev for management and operations of CityLift and CountyLink Transportations Services

(PEORIA, Ill.) — The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) is entering into a partnership with Transdev for the management and operations of its CityLift paratransit service and CountyLink Rural Transportation Service effective Dec. 1, 2020.

Both CityLift and CountyLink are demand response (door-to-door) services, meaning there are no fixed routes or designated stops for getting on and off vehicles.

CityLift paratransit service is available for individuals who do not have the functional capability to use the fixed-route system. It is a complimentary service to the CityLink fixed-route bus service.

CountyLink rural transportation service is available for individuals in Peoria County. A trip must begin or end in the rural part of Peoria County; generally, outside the Peoria City limits and the CityLink fixed route service area.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Transdev for the management and operations of our CityLift and CountyLink services,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “Both of these services are vital for our Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) riders, and they provide approximately 165,000 annuals trips combined. We believe this partnership will provide our passengers with an efficient, safe and improved experience riding CityLift and CountyLink.”

Transdev signed a five-year contract and will be managing the reservations, scheduling, dispatch, service delivery, operations and maintenance aspects of this contract with the support of 50 vehicles and 80 employees.