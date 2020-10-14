GPS helps police locate a stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A car owner used GPS tracking to help Peoria police to locate their missing vehicle Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, a vehicle was reported missing around 8:04 p.m. from the 5000 block of W Holiday Drive.

The car owner was able to continually update the police on the missing car’s location using a GPS.

While police were locating the stolen vehicle, it was involved in a hit-and-run with another car in the area of University and McClure.

Police eventually established a perimeter in the area of Bradly and Rebecca. A 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

