Grace Presbyterian moving Christmas event online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Holiday plans look very different this year for many central Illinois families. Churches also must adapt to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions as they gear up for Christmas.

Peoria’s Grace Presbyterian Church is one of many churches moving their holiday festivities online.

They will stream their annual Christmas program Friday night. Normally, it is a ticketed event. But this year, the program is free and available to all.

The Grace Family Christmas program can be viewed anytime after Friday on their YouTube.