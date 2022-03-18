PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 10 young men graduated Friday morning from the Peoria Fire Training Academy following 10 weeks of preparation.

The graduates will now work with the East Peoria, Kewanee, Pekin and City of Peoria Fire Departments and are filling vacancies when many departments nationwide are struggling to recruit new firefighters.

Three new firefighters with the City of Peoria were sworn-in Friday after passing their required training that began in January.

“Their first day, show up out here at the academy, we introduce them to the academy and take them through all the certifications courses before they actually go out on shift,” said Division Chief of Training, Roland Tenley.

Tenley said recruits learn various things at the academy including freeing people from vehicle entrapments and the behavior of fires in houses.

“Obviously house fires are dangerous, and we have a burn building that we can be safe about it and be able to keep a close eye on the guys,” Tenley said.

The class of 10 can now fight fire for their respective departments and were pinned with their badges from each of their new chiefs. Mike Ralston, treasurer of Peoria Firefighters Local 50 Union, said the graduation comes at a time when departments nationwide are seeing more vacancies than in the past.

“Sometimes people move away, find other careers, which is unfortunate. In the past, it’s been a career that most people would keep for a very long time, but recently it’s been trending towards more people leaving fire departments.” Ralston said.

Peoria Fire’s interim fire chief Shawn Sollberger said they recruit in schools and hopes more people show an interest in the field.

“When I first came on, it was nothing to have 700-1,000 people testing now we’ll struggle to get anybody over 100 applicants,” Sollberger said.

He said the department has a partnership with the Peoria Public Schools and is thinking of a similar way to get more high schoolers interested in the fire career.

“We’re kicking around some ideas about a cadet program, an apprenticeship program, and things like that,” Sollberger said.

Friday’s graduation was the culmination of some young men’s lifelong dreams.

“When I was a kid, the fire department would always come around and they’d play with us and they’d always have a big smile on their face, I thought there was nothing better,” said newly sworn-in firefighter, Lewis Brooks.

This was the first round of recruits that graduated from the academy, more will graduate later this year.