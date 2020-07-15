Grand jury indicts Peoria man for car dealership break-in

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria man Tuesday for a break-in to a Dunlap car dealership in April.

The grand jury filed charges against Carrington King, 19. He is charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Charging documents state King broke into Dunlap Motors on Saturday, April 18. Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said April 20 thieves broke into the dealership at 512 North St. and got away with at least three vehicles and sets of keys to others.

Peoria County Jail records indicate King was released from custody on April 26, two days after originally being arrested. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 22.

