PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury indicted a Peoria man in connection with a shooting in the earlier this month in Peoria’s North Valley.

Tyron C. Nunn, 30, whose address is listed as being in the 700 block of North Shipman Street, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the July 10 incident.

At 2 a.m. July 10, officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system which indicated that one shot was fired in the 900 block of Northeast Madison Avenue. Initial information from the scene said a verbal altercation took place between two people when a person, allegedly Nunn, fired a gun at the vehicle of the other party. No injuries reported.

The felon in possession charge stems from a 2012 conviction for aggravated battery where Nunn was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.