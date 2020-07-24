Grand jury indicts Peoria man for tavern burglary

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury has charged a Peoria man with a break-in to a local tavern several months ago.

According to Peoria County Circuit Court records, the grand jury filed a charge of burglary against Shawn Tomblin, 27.

The indictment alleges Tomblin broke into Blue Duck Barbecue on SW Water Street April 6. Blue Duck’s owner, Kavan Shay, told WMBD later in April someone had stolen alcohol, cash, and an iPad from the business.

Court records indicated no arraignment date had been set. Tomblin is believed to be out of jail on $10,000 bond.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected