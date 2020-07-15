Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder, weapons charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grand jury has filed a series of charges Tuesday against a Peoria man in a pair of cases, including a murder case.

According to Peoria County Circuit Court records, a grand jury reaffirmed an already-filed murder charge against Ditarius Jordan, 29. Jordan allegedly shot and killed Keishana C. Currie, 34, of Peoria, on Sunday, May 24. Currie was found in a car, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood previously said Currie had a single gunshot wound to the head and suffered blunt force head trauma.

A charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm was filed, as court documents alleged Jordan fired a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by a person in the area of 800 E. Nebraska in Peoria.

A grand jury also filed two counts in that case of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The charges state Jordan was on parole for an attempted armed robbery in Peoria in 2014.

Jordan is held in the Peoria County Jail on $1.5 million bond, awaiting a formal arraignment hearing.

