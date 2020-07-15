Grand jury indicts Peoria man on reckless homicide, DUI charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County grand jury filed a charge Tuesday for reckless homicide against a Peoria man for an accident in June which killed a Peoria woman.

The grand jury also charged Khalil Brown, 24, with aggravated driving under the influence. The indictment stated Brown had “disregard for the safety of Katherine Ware by driving so fast as to then being unable to avoid a collision and said collision caused by the defendant unintentionally caused the death of Katherine Ware.”

Ware was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner Sunday, June 21 at the scene of the accident near the intersection of SW Jefferson and Cass Streets. Brown was allegedly driving a car headed southwest on Jefferson, while Ware was attempting to make a turn from Cass in a truck, causing the collision. Ware was ejected from the truck.

Peoria County Jail records indicate Brown was released from jail on Friday, July 3. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Peoria County Circuit Court Wednesday, July 22.

