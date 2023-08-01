PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officially has a new restaurant, kind of.

A Facebook profile confirms the restaurant formerly known as Old Chicago has completed their renovations and has been dubbed Grand Prairie Pizza + Tavern.

The restaurant had been closed since July 3.

Derick Hill is the assistant general manager and has been with the restaurant almost as long as it had been open under Old Chicago. He wants to get back to simply running a good restaurant that serves the local community.

“We decided to do something a little different. Keep it locally owned. Go back to just our roots of running a good restaurant and being able to give back to the community a little bit more,” he said.

Hill also emphasized the restaurants has retained previous wait staff, cooks and management. The business is still the same local mainstay but without a corporate name.

The original open date was set for July 24, but was pushed back to Aug. 1.

Their website with full menu can be found here.