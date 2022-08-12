PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center turned 105 on Friday, Aug. 12.

Marietta Bahl celebrated her birthday with five generations of her family, all the way down to her great-great-granddaughter.

A parade was thrown for her, and the residents of the care center even enjoyed some ice cream from Kamaela’s Kreamery.

Bahl said nothing is better than spending this birthday with her family, “Those kids. You can’t beat them. They really go out for it.”

She said she doesn’t have plans for her 106th birthday just yet, but WMBD will be there to celebrate.