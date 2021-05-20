Grandparents raising grandchildren honored at Carver Center brunch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Agency on Aging held a recognition brunch at the George Washington Carver Center Thursday, to show appreciation for grandparents raising grandchildren.

As part of the agency’s “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” program, grandparents were treated to a full hot brunch and harp music.

The program serves 100-120 children in Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Woodford, and Stark counties, according to Lori Sea, the organization’s director of information resources & community support services.

Sea said not enough people know about the GRG program, which assists grandparents with transportation, school supplies, support groups, and more. She encourages caretaker grandparents to seek out more information.

Viola Dean is raising her 9-year-old grandson to keep him out of foster care.

“I’ve had him for seven years, we had some emergency come up in the family with his mother, and to keep him out of the system with DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services], I thought that I would step up to the plate and raise him myself,” Dean said.

Sea said 2.7 million kids are raised by their grandparents across the country.