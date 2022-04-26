PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cody Krause, 28, is accused of murdering his grandmother. Tuesday, a grand jury indicted him on six counts of first-degree murder.

According to the indictment, Krause hit Glenda Rusterholz, his 73-year-old grandmother, in the head knowing this would result in her death. The death resulted from “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”

As previously reported, on April 14, at approximately 7 a.m., Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Kim Moor Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they said Krause was standing on the porch, holding a hammer, and had blood on his pants and boots.

While talking to officers, Krause openly admitted to officers, “I became a monster somehow … she wanted it”.

Krause’s bond has been set at $2.5 million, and he is to appear back in court for arraignment on Thursday, April 28 at 9: 30 a.m.

The case has been assigned to Judge Katherine S. Gorman. The state’s attorney assigned is Brian Fitzsimons.