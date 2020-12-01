Grandview Apartment Homes ready for tenants, units remodeled

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Grandview Apartment Homes on Knoxville in Peoria are now open and accepting tenants.

There are currently 96 completed units at the complex, the property manager said after remodeling is completed there will be nearly 140 units.

The complex was previously known as Villa Bordeaux.

“The villa bordeaux had a bad stigma behind it because of the people they had living here there were high crime rates, there was issues with pest control, there was just a lot going on and we just came in a we moved everybody out and we completely remodeled everything,” apartment property manager Summer Snedden said.

The property manager said each unit has brand all brand new appliances including refrigerator, stove and the washer and dryer unit.

Four of seven buildings total are finished.