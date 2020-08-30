Grape stomping comp brings hundreds to local winery

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled many events this year, but a yearly grape stomp continued.

Kickapoo Creek Winery management says precautions were made to make sure this year’s event went on without a hitch.

COVID-19 didn’t stomp out people’s fun at the 14th annual Grape Stomp Competition.Saturday’s event brought hundreds of spectators to Kickapoo Creek Winery. Assistant Manager at the winery Danielle Colgan said it’s a been a tough year and is glad the event could still take place.

“It’s extremly special, the fact we have has been such a blessing for us during this time because we have been able to do so much outside,” Colgan said.

Colgan said all staff are required to wear masks and they ask patrons do when in buildings and when they are moving about.

“Overall, people have been really respectful and willing to work to be polite and respectful to each other,” Colgan said.

The event was family-friendly and welcomed people of all ages. Cam Yemm and his fiancee, Rachel Yager came from Wisconsin to take part in the competition and took home the top prize.

“It means everything. It’s so great, we have $100 for wine,” Yager said.

Yemm said he and his fiancee are originally from the area and came for the weekend to take part.

“Its all about having fun.” “We came home for the weekend and thought we’d have some fun,” Yemm said.

All proceeds from this year’s event went towards the Foster Pet Outreach. Organizers said they raised close to $1000 For the Foster Pet Outreach which helps at-risk animals find homes.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected