PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Clips announced that it will honor military service members and veterans with its 11th annual Thank a Veteran event on Nov. 10, and Nov. 11.

According to a Great Clips news release, during the event, veterans and military service members will be able to go to any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a card for a free haircut that can be redeemed at a future visit.

“We’re proud to extend this offer for the eleventh year, continuing the tradition of showing our appreciation and support to veterans and active military service members,” said David Hands, Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa Franchise Owner. “This is one way of saying thank you to those who protect and serve our country while also giving all customers the opportunity to pay it forward to service members in their lives.”

Non-military customers who visit Great Clips on Nov. 11 will also be able to receive a free haircut card they can give to a veteran or active military member in their life to thank them for their service.

More than two million free haircuts, worth more than $31 million, have been provided since the promotion began in 2012.

Local Great Clips locations can be found on its website. More information about Great Clips Veterans Day campaign can be found here.