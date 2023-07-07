PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday is the start of Peoria’s 8th Annual Great Neighbor Appreciation week, and what better way to kick things off than with a community clean up.

Cleanup crews range from police officers, district representatives, and local residents just doing their part to show what it means to be a good neighbor.

Groups will spread out at 9 a.m. in places like Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the East Bluff Community Center, and Morton square park.

Neighborhood Enhancement Coordinator Kaylee Drea said being a great neighbor is easy and something everyone can do.

“Clean-ups are an easy way not only for our department to show their appreciation and gratitude but also for neighbors to do something that shows they take pride in their community so this is not only an opportunity for our staff but for the community at large to find more ways to appreciate Peoria,” said Drea.

If you want to get in the action and be a great neighbor yourself, you can find a list of all activities planned for great neighbor appreciation week on their website.